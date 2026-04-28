Rupee opens lower at 94.37 versus USD amid Hormuz tensions

Importers hedge, RBI expected modest intervention

With worries about the rupee falling further, importers are hedging their bets, and the RBI is expected to step in, though not too aggressively, to help steady things.

According to Amit Pabari from CR Forex Advisors, traders are watching support between ₹93.50 and ₹93.80 and resistance near ₹94.50 to ₹94.80 as they navigate these unpredictable times.