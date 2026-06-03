Rupee opens lower at 95.45 as oil hits $97

Markets await RBI policy review

Foreign investors pulled $403.3 million from Indian stocks on June 1 and more than $800 million from Indian stocks on Tuesday, while bond investments barely moved.

With all this action, everyone is watching to see if the Reserve Bank of India will step in to steady things, especially with its big policy review coming up on June 5.

Rising oil costs could mean higher inflation too, so all eyes are on what the Reserve Bank of India says next.