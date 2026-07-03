Rupee rises 19 paise to 95.20 after weak US jobs Business Jul 03, 2026

The Indian rupee got a boost on Friday, opening at 95.20 against the US dollar, up 19 paise from its last close.

This jump happened after US jobs numbers came in weaker than expected for June, making traders rethink the odds of a Federal Reserve rate hike in September (now down to nearly 53% from around 75%).

It's one of those days when global news really moves the local currency.