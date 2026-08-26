Rupee rises 26 paise to ₹95.44 per US dollar
Business
The Indian rupee ended Tuesday on a positive note, rising by 26 paise to close at 95.44 per US dollar.
This uptick was helped by a weaker dollar globally and cheaper crude oil, giving the rupee some breathing room after a shaky start to the day.
Foreign buying ₹1,593.53cr lifts Indian stocks
The US dollar index slipped slightly, while global oil prices dropped 2.99%, both making things easier for the rupee. Dilip Parmar, Senior Research Analyst, HDFC Securities, pointed out that lower oil prices and support from the Reserve Bank of India played key roles here.
Meanwhile, Indian stock markets were also upbeat: Sensex jumped 286.98 points and Nifty gained 115.50 points. Foreign investors pitched in too, buying ₹1,593.53 crore worth of shares, adding more optimism to the market mood.