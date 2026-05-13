Rupee rises slightly as India hikes precious metals import duty

Rupee at 95.61, Asian currencies mixed

At 9:05am the rupee traded at 95.61 to the dollar, just a slight rise from yesterday.

The new duty combines a 10% customs tax with a 5% agriculture cess. Analysts say this could lower demand for dollars among importers and add some stability to the rupee.

Meanwhile, Asian currencies had mixed reactions; some gained while others slipped, showing how global markets are responding differently to these changes.