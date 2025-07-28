Rupee sinks to 86.67/$, Sensex drops over 570 points

A weaker rupee can make imports pricier—think gadgets or travel—and signals some market jitters. Stocks took a hit too, with Sensex dropping over 570 points and foreign investors pulling out nearly ₹2,000 crore in one day.

It's a mix of global and local worries: The US dollar got stronger after an EU-US trade deal and with major central banks about to announce policy moves.

Plus, India's forex reserves just shrank by $1.18 billion.

All eyes are now on those upcoming trade talks—they could shake things up for both the rupee and exports in the weeks ahead.