Rupee slips 19 paise to 95.54 against US dollar Business Jun 10, 2026

The rupee started Wednesday at 95.54 per US dollar, slipping 19 paise from yesterday.

The main reasons? Foreign investors have been pulling their money out of Indian markets, and importers are snapping up dollars, all while global market vibes stay cautious.

Even though the Reserve Bank of India tried to help by encouraging more foreign money in, those gains didn't last.