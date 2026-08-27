Rupee slips to 95.55 per US dollar as markets weaken
Business
The rupee slipped by 11 paise to close at 95.55 per US dollar on Thursday, mainly because the dollar got stronger and Indian stock markets took a hit.
Even though global oil prices fell, usually good news for the rupee, it wasn't enough to turn things around this time.
Brent dips below $90, markets fall
Brent crude dipped below $90 a barrel, but that didn't help much as the dollar index ticked up slightly and local markets dropped: Sensex fell over 500 points and Nifty lost nearly 117 points.