Rupee strengthens nearly 50 paise to 94.96 per US dollar Business Jul 08, 2026

The rupee just had its best day in nearly a month, strengthening by nearly 50 paise to close at 94.96 per US dollar on Tuesday.

This comeback was powered by Saudi Arabia slashing oil prices for Asia and smoother oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz as tensions eased.

After three days of losses, the rupee finally caught a break.