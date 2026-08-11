Rupee weakens 11 paise to ₹95.28 versus US dollar
Business
The rupee dropped by 11 paise, ending at ₹95.28 against the US dollar.
This dip happened as the dollar got stronger and oil prices jumped 1% to about $84.35 a barrel.
Ongoing tensions in West Asia added extra pressure, making things even more uncertain for markets.
Reserve Bank of India sold dollars
The rupee moved in a tight range throughout the day but still closed weaker than Friday's ₹95.17 finish.
Dealers pointed out that rising oil prices and worries about the U.S.-Iran situation pushed up demand for US dollars.
The Reserve Bank of India stepped in by selling US dollars to slow the fall, but with global uncertainties and oil price swings, everyone's staying cautious about what comes next.