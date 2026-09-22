Rural Uttar Pradesh sees 19-kg LPG cylinders ₹600 cheaper
If you're in rural Uttar Pradesh, you might notice commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders (the big 19-kg ones) are way cheaper right now, up to ₹600 less than usual.
In places like Kushinagar, some folks are picking them up for ₹2,400-₹2,700 instead of the official ₹2,946.
But heads up: this discount is only happening in select rural spots and isn't a nationwide thing.
Gas agencies cut commercial LPG prices
The main reason? Not enough demand. With fewer hotels and restaurants using these cylinders, gas agencies have extra stock they need to clear out, so they're dropping prices.
Domestic cylinder rates haven't changed, though. For example, in Delhi, a regular 14.2-kg domestic cylinder still costs ₹942.
The lower prices are being offered to clear stock and maintain the supply cycle. It's limited to select rural locations in Uttar Pradesh.