Rural Uttar Pradesh sees 19-kg LPG cylinders ₹600 cheaper

If you're in rural Uttar Pradesh, you might notice commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders (the big 19-kg ones) are way cheaper right now, up to ₹600 less than usual.

In places like Kushinagar, some folks are picking them up for ₹2,400-₹2,700 instead of the official ₹2,946.

But heads up: this discount is only happening in select rural spots and isn't a nationwide thing.