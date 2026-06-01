Russell Horwitz quits Goldman after raising Ruemmler Epstein concerns Business Jun 11, 2026

Goldman Sachs's chief of staff, Russell Horwitz, is stepping down after raising concerns about CEO David Solomon keeping ties with Kathy Ruemmler.

Ruemmler resigned from her role in February, but Goldman Sachs asked her to stay on as an adviser beyond her scheduled departure date later in June when emails showed her close connection to Jeffrey Epstein.

Solomon asked her to stay on as an adviser. Ruemmler has said she regrets knowing Epstein and didn't know about his crimes.