Russell Horwitz quits Goldman after raising Ruemmler Epstein concerns
Goldman Sachs's chief of staff, Russell Horwitz, is stepping down after raising concerns about CEO David Solomon keeping ties with Kathy Ruemmler.
Ruemmler resigned from her role in February, but Goldman Sachs asked her to stay on as an adviser beyond her scheduled departure date later in June when emails showed her close connection to Jeffrey Epstein.
Solomon asked her to stay on as an adviser. Ruemmler has said she regrets knowing Epstein and didn't know about his crimes.
Horwitz exit spotlights Goldman-Epstein tension
Horwitz's exit is unusual at Goldman, where most leaders haven't spoken up about the issue.
Even though he says his resignation isn't tied to the controversy, it highlights tension inside the company over how leadership handled Epstein-related matters.
Lawmakers like Sen. Elizabeth Warren have also questioned Solomon's judgment in letting Ruemmler stay connected to the bank.
So far, Goldman Sachs and Ruemmler haven't commented on Horwitz's move or the ongoing scrutiny.