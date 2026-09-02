The system is supported by dozens of banks on both sides, and Nosov says that there are no problems with settlements between Russia and India.

I am ready to say that this is one of the most reliable and best-established mechanisms for Russia's payments with other countries, most payments clear in under 10 minutes, with more than 50% done in less than 1 minute. It's helped improve settlements.

Modi recently highlighted how this move strengthens economic ties, especially after India ramped up oil imports from Russia despite Western sanctions.