Russia halts diesel exports after Ukrainian drone attacks on refineries
Business
Russia just hit pause on its diesel exports, hoping to ease fuel shortages at home after Ukrainian drone attacks damaged several refineries.
Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak shared the news in a meeting with President Putin.
Russia supplied 11% of global diesel
This ban adds to Russia's earlier limits on gasoline and jet fuel exports.
Some areas in Russia are already rationing fuel because of the shortages.
Since Russia supplied about 11% of the world's diesel last year, this move could shake up global fuel markets even more, especially with other conflicts already straining supplies.