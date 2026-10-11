Russia has partially lifted a ban on diesel exports 

Trump announced the deal on Friday, saying Putin agreed to "immediately release" diesel to the US and world markets.

He predicted that these new supplies would result in a significant drop in prices.

The deal involves an immediate release of 300,000 tons of diesel, followed by 500,000 tons in November and another million tons afterward.

An additional three million tons will be supplied "within a short period," depending on the condition of Russia's refineries after Ukraine's attacks.