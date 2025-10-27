Russia remains India's top oil supplier in September Business Oct 27, 2025

India's crude oil imports ticked up by 1.7% in September 2024, reaching nearly 20 million metric tons—a sign of the country's growing appetite for fuel as industries and transport expand.

Even with US sanctions in play, Russia held onto its spot as India's biggest oil supplier, making up 34% of imports in September 2024.

Private companies like Reliance took advantage of discounted Russian crude, while state refiners pulled back.