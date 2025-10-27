Vodafone Idea shares soar on SC's AGR dues reconsideration order Business Oct 27, 2025

Vodafone Idea's stock jumped over 13% on Monday, reaching a 52-week high, after the Supreme Court said the government can rethink its demand for extra AGR dues from the company for the period up to FY2016-17.

This move could be a much-needed boost for Vodafone Idea, which has been struggling with huge debts and financial uncertainty.