Russian firms display industrial solutions at INNOPROM.India in New Delhi
Business
Two dozen Russian companies displayed industrial solutions at INNOPROM.India in New Delhi, hoping to spark new ideas and partnerships with Indian businesses.
The event, set up by the Russian Export Center, was all about building stronger tech ties between the two countries.
Russian, Indian companies sign 10 agreements
Russian and Indian companies inked 10 agreements during the event: think Nextouch teaming up with Innopraktika or Sibsensor joining forces with TVS Group.
There was also talk of launching a Business Activity Center and an AI Center of Excellence.
As REC's Mamed Akhmedov put it, these deals show that "our Indian partners are ready to develop joint products and localize technologies" and work toward a more connected future in tech.