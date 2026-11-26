Russia's oil processing at 2.6-2.7m bpd after Ukraine's drone strikes
Russia's oil processing just dropped to its lowest in more than two decades, around 2.6 to 2.7 million barrels per day, as of late November, according to Rystad Energy.
The main reason? Ukraine has been launching drone strikes on Russian refineries since October, hoping to hit Moscow's energy profits.
Russia restricts exports, boosts imports
These attacks have shaken up Russia's fuel supply, leading to the biggest weekly jump in gasoline prices since September.
To cope, Russia has restricted fuel exports and started importing more while sending extra crude abroad, moves that are actually adding to a global oil surplus.
President Vladimir Putin called the situation "remains challenging," and Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said "the situation is quite tense" as they try to keep things under control at home.