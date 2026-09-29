S. Jaishankar says India and US near trade deal

The main sticking point is the US Section 301 tariffs: extra taxes put on Indian imports in July 2026.

India managed to get these reduced from 12.5% to 10% through India's written submissions, consultations, and participation in public hearings during the investigation, but the timing of its conclusion depends in part on how the US Section 301 process develops.

India wanted an appropriate competitive advantage over other exporters in the US market before making it official.