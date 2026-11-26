Why S&P may downgrade NVIDIA's credit rating
What's the story
S&P Global Ratings, one of the three major credit rating agencies, is considering a downgrade of NVIDIA's rating. The potential downgrade stems from concerns over the firm's management and governance practices. Despite its strong financial performance, the recent resignation and reinstatement of CEO Jensen Huang has raised red flags for S&P. The agency cited "weak executive oversight and lack of succession planning" as major concerns.
Leadership turmoil
'Key man risk'
S&P highlighted this as a major concern, calling it "key man risk," or an excessive dependence on Huang for future success. The agency plans to complete its review within 90 days and may lower NVIDIA's rating from AA to AA-, the fourth-highest on its scale.
Financial implications
Potential impact on borrowing costs
A downgrade in NVIDIA's credit rating could lead to higher borrowing costs for the company.
This is because NVIDIA backs neoclouds and other infrastructure companies with weak credit ratings, which could make their debt more expensive or require them to provide additional collateral.
In August, NVIDIA announced plans to secure $500 billion in financing for AI infrastructure from six financial institutions including Goldman Sachs, Apollo, and Blackstone.
Financing challenges
Increased guarantees likely to be sought by lenders
Under original terms of the financing deal, NVIDIA was to guarantee 25% of the loans. However, even before Huang's ouster and return, lenders were demanding more guarantees from NVIDIA. A downgrade in credit rating could further compel lenders to seek larger guarantees from the company.
Governance concerns
Corporate governance under the scanner
S&P has also criticized NVIDIA's corporate governance practices, saying they may not have kept up with the company's rapid growth and its role as a key global technology enabler.
The agency said, "We believe the long tenure of certain board members may have compromised their independence."
This criticism comes amid a turbulent period for NVIDIA's leadership after Huang was reinstated earlier this week following his resignation over extramarital affairs.
Board independence
Lawmakers question board's independence
The reinstatement of Huang has been criticized by lawmakers and other critics, who have questioned independence of the board.
The newly elected chair had told investors last week that NVIDIA would not rehire Huang as CEO due to his inconsistent personal behavior with the company's code of conduct.
Despite these concerns, NVIDIA stated that the latest decision was "based on US government input," while an independent board committee continues to investigate reports involving him and a suspected foreign intelligence effort.