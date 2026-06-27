Sagar Adani says electrification crucial as India needs 2,000 GW
Business
India's energy demand is set to skyrocket, and India needs to add nearly 2,000 GW of new power capacity over the next two decades.
Sagar Adani, Executive Director of Adani Green Energy, says electrification is key for India's future security and independence from energy imports.
Adani Group plans 50 GW renewables
India used 10,000 terawatt-hours (TWh) of energy in 2024, far less than China's 32,810 TWh, which means there's huge room for growth as incomes rise.
To keep up, the Adani Group is planning to add 50 GW of renewables by 2030 and another 10 GW of nuclear power by 2035.
They're investing over $100 billion in this push and calling for teamwork across government and industry to make clean energy affordable and accessible for everyone.