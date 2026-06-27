Sagar Adani says electrification crucial as India needs 2,000 GW

Adani Group plans 50 GW renewables

India used 10,000 terawatt-hours (TWh) of energy in 2024, far less than China's 32,810 TWh, which means there's huge room for growth as incomes rise.

To keep up, the Adani Group is planning to add 50 GW of renewables by 2030 and another 10 GW of nuclear power by 2035.

They're investing over $100 billion in this push and calling for teamwork across government and industry to make clean energy affordable and accessible for everyone.