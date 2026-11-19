Sagar Defence Engineering set for ₹3,412cr IPO with promoter sale
Sagar Defence Engineering, a Mumbai-based company known for its unmanned and AI-powered defense tech, is gearing up for a ₹3,412 crore initial public offering.
The offer includes both new shares and some being sold by the company's promoters, following a recent private funding round.
Funds earmarked for Andhra technology campus
A big chunk of the funds will help build a new Technology Campus in Andhra Pradesh, with more set aside for upgrading facilities and boosting R&D.
The company has been growing fast (profits surged 185% for the financial year ended March 2026), so this move could help them scale up even further in India's defense tech scene.