Sagar Defence to build world's 1st autonomous shipyard in Andhra Pradesh
Big news for tech and ocean fans: Sagar Defence Engineering is setting up the world's first autonomous maritime shipyard at Juvvaladinne Fishing Harbour, Andhra Pradesh.
With 29.58 acres cleared by the state cabinet, this project aims to shake up how ships are built and tested—think robots, AI, and self-driving vessels.
What makes this shipyard special?
The site will include a Maritime Test Centre for research, prototyping, and real-time trials.
It'll help with everything from surveillance drones to disaster response gear and even support "Digital Ocean" data projects—all right here in India instead of relying on foreign facilities.
Why does it matter?
This isn't just about cool tech—Andhra Pradesh is pushing innovation hard with ₹25,000 crore worth of projects approved alongside this one.
The lease terms are set at fair market value plus a waterfront premium, showing the state's serious commitment to making India a global leader in smart shipbuilding.