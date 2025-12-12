Sagar Defence to build world's 1st autonomous shipyard in Andhra Pradesh Business Dec 12, 2025

Big news for tech and ocean fans: Sagar Defence Engineering is setting up the world's first autonomous maritime shipyard at Juvvaladinne Fishing Harbour, Andhra Pradesh.

With 29.58 acres cleared by the state cabinet, this project aims to shake up how ships are built and tested—think robots, AI, and self-driving vessels.