Sahajanand Medical Technologies in talks to raise ₹175-200cr pre-IPO
Sahajanand Medical Technologies (SMT), known for its medical devices, is in talks to raise around ₹175 to ₹200 crore from both current and new investors just before going public later this week.
Big names like Samara Capital, Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia, and Kotak Pre-IPO Opportunities Fund are expected to participate, showing strong support for SMT's next chapter.
Sahajanand Medical Technologies valued about ₹3,500cr
New players like 360One Asset, WhiteOak Capital, Malabar Capital, and high-net-worth investor Ashish Kacholia are expected to come on board at a valuation of about ₹3,500 crore.
The IPO, opening its anchor book this Wednesday, will see about 13,822,116 shares up for grabs.
With over half its revenue now coming from international markets and plans to list on NSE and BSE, SMT is clearly aiming big on the global stage.