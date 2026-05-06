Sahi raises $33 million in Accel-led round for retail traders
Sahi, a fast-growing trading platform built for active retail investors, just secured $33 million in fresh funding led by Accel.
With demand shifting toward faster execution and more advanced tools, Sahi plans to use this boost to roll out new features and keep up its rapid growth: trade volumes jumped 24 times and active users 19 times in just one year!
Most of its users are switching from older brokerages, drawn by Sahi's all-in-one screen that makes charting and trading simpler.
Dale Vaz targets 3-4x growth
CEO Dale Vaz says they're aiming to grow the business three to four times over the next 12 months by expanding products and reaching more experienced traders.
He believes "the next decade will be about performance," so Sahi is also exploring commodities, margin funding, and adding AI-powered features.
With competition heating up among India's trading apps, it looks like Sahi is doubling down on speed and tech to stand out.