Sahi raises $33 million in Accel-led round for retail traders

Dale Vaz targets 3-4x growth

CEO Dale Vaz says they're aiming to grow the business three to four times over the next 12 months by expanding products and reaching more experienced traders.

He believes "the next decade will be about performance," so Sahi is also exploring commodities, margin funding, and adding AI-powered features.

With competition heating up among India's trading apps, it looks like Sahi is doubling down on speed and tech to stand out.