Sai Life Sciences shares surge 5% to record ₹1,657.20
Business
Sai Life Sciences shares jumped 5% to an all-time high of ₹1,657.20 on Tuesday.
The stock has soared almost 84% this year and nearly doubled over the past year, making it the top performer on the Nifty Pharma index today.
Sai Life Sciences valued ₹35,031.75 cr
The company is valued at ₹35,031.75 crore, with most shares held by public investors.
Sai Life Sciences has landed partnerships with 19 of the world's top 25 pharma companies and is benefiting as global drugmakers shift supply chains to India after concerns over Chinese suppliers.
Management says these changes are likely to create additional business opportunities for them during the current financial year.