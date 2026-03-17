Sai Parenterals gets SEBI nod for ₹425 crore IPO

The IPO money will go toward upgrading manufacturing plants, setting up a new R and D center, paying off some debt, and boosting working capital. SPL is also putting ₹36 crore into its Singapore arm to help acquire Australia 's Noumed.

SPL runs 5 manufacturing plants in India

SPL makes branded generics and offers contract manufacturing services (think injectables, tablets, capsules, liquids, and ointments) for things like heart disease, diabetes, and infections.

They run five plants in India with strong global certifications.

After recently buying most of Noumed in Australia for ₹125 crore, they expect this move to boost revenue.

The IPO is scheduled to open on March 24, 2026.