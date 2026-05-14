SAIL stock up 19% to ₹210 after short squeeze
Business
SAIL's stock price shot up by 19% in just two days, hitting a high of ₹210 on Thursday.
The big reason? A short squeeze happened: basically, a bunch of traders were betting the stock would fall, but when prices started rising fast, they scrambled to buy back shares to cut their losses. That rush pushed prices even higher.
SAIL position limits nearly maxed out
There were a lot of bearish bets on SAIL through futures and options, with marketwide position limits nearly maxed out.
When things flipped and prices climbed instead of dropping, traders got hit with stop losses and margin calls.
Experts call this a textbook short squeeze: a quick surge caused by forced buying when too many people bet against the stock.