Saint-Gobain pours nearly $1 billion into India over 5 years
Business
French building materials leader Saint-Gobain is pouring nearly $1 billion into India over the next five years, aiming to ride the country's rapid urban growth.
CEO Benoit Bazin pointed to India's booming population and infrastructure needs as key reasons for the move, with hopes to triple its business here in the next decade.
Saint-Gobain expands Chennai hub and operations
Saint-Gobain will boost its presence with new factories, R and D centers, and digital upgrades, plus a huge expansion of its Chennai site, set to become its biggest industrial hub worldwide.
Already active in airports, metros, and data centers, the company is betting on India as a major driver of global profits and wants to lead in sustainable building materials for future projects.