Sakar Healthcare shares jump over 4% on strong Q1FY27 performance
Business
Sakar Healthcare's shares jumped over 4% on Monday, thanks to a strong first-quarter performance for fiscal 2027.
The stock opened higher at ₹817.45 and reached an intraday high of ₹833.90, fueled by rising global demand and new approvals for its cancer drugs.
Sakar Healthcare revenue ₹72.97cr profit ₹10.28cr
The company's revenue shot up 38% year-on-year to ₹72.97 crore, while profits more than doubled; net profit climbed 120% to ₹10.28 crore.
Founded in Ahmedabad in 2004, Sakar has seen its stock rise a whopping 354% over the past five years, focusing on oncology and exports for steady long-term growth.