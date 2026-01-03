Saks Global CEO steps down as company faces bankruptcy

What's next for Saks?

To tackle its debt, Saks was looking to sell a minority stake in Bergdorf Goodman.

The luxury shopping scene is getting tougher, with more people choosing Bloomingdale's, Nordstrom, or brand-owned stores instead.

While Metrick's next move hasn't been shared yet, Baker—who brings plenty of retail experience—is now leading Saks through these challenging times and some major changes ahead.