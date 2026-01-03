Wall Street's 2025 rally: Why everyone's talking about it

If you're curious about where money is moving, here's the scoop: US stocks jumped 18%, global stocks did even better at 23%, and gold hit new highs. Even government bonds and traditional portfolios saw strong gains. Basically, if you had money invested last year, chances are you're smiling.

What's fueling the hype—and what's next?

AI excitement and friendlier economic policies pushed markets up while keeping volatility low.

Looking ahead, big names like Morgan Stanley expect more growth in 2026—think another possible 14% rise for US stocks—powered by AI innovation and tax breaks.

But there are still risks: stubborn inflation could slow things down if central banks can't cut rates as much as investors hope.