Salesforce cuts 86 roles across Agentforce AI, Mulesoft, Marketing Cloud
Salesforce is letting go of 86 employees from teams like Agentforce AI, Mulesoft, and Marketing Cloud.
These roles span sales, admin, and tech, with affected staff staying on payroll until August 7, 2026. Severance depends on job level and time at the company.
This is Salesforce's third layoff since last September, after cutting 4,000 jobs in customer support in September 2025 and roles in marketing, product, data analytics, and Agentforce AI teams in February 2026.
AI cited in 2026's 117,571 cuts
Salesforce isn't alone: big names like Amazon, Meta, and LinkedIn are among 175 tech companies that have cut 117,571 jobs so far in 2026.
The main reason? Companies are leaning into AI tools to do more with fewer people.
It's a clear sign that as AI grows in the workplace, tech job security is changing fast.