Salesforce cuts 86 roles across Agentforce AI, Mulesoft, Marketing Cloud Business Jun 10, 2026

Salesforce is letting go of 86 employees from teams like Agentforce AI, Mulesoft, and Marketing Cloud.

These roles span sales, admin, and tech, with affected staff staying on payroll until August 7, 2026. Severance depends on job level and time at the company.

This is Salesforce's third layoff since last September, after cutting 4,000 jobs in customer support in September 2025 and roles in marketing, product, data analytics, and Agentforce AI teams in February 2026.