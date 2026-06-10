Salesforce has embarked on another round of layoffs
What's the story
Salesforce, the leading customer relationship management (CRM) company, has laid off employees in a new round of job cuts. The affected workers were part of teams working on the company's Agentforce artificial intelligence (AI) platform, MuleSoft integration software, and Marketing Cloud products. A regulatory WARN filing submitted by Salesforce in California revealed 86 job cuts across sales, technology, product, and general administration roles.
Impact assessment
Affected employees will remain on payroll until August 7
The layoffs also affected teams in Washington state and outside the US. Affected employees will remain on the payroll until August 7, with severance determined by level and tenure up to six months. Employees aged 60 or older may receive additional four weeks of severance.
Strategic shift
AI threat and opportunity for Salesforce
The layoffs come amid fears that AI models and tools could replace traditional software, including Salesforce's core CRM offering. In response, the company has been developing its own AI products. Despite low adoption rates and unmet expectations for Agentforce last year, Salesforce reported in May that the platform had surpassed $1 billion in annualized revenue.
Workforce reduction
Earlier layoff in January
The latest job cuts come after an earlier layoff in January, when Salesforce cut less than 1,000 roles. The company had over 80,000 employees at the end of January, according to a US Securities and Exchange Commission filing.