Salesforce: Indian businesses roll out AI, Bengaluru tower planned
Indian businesses are moving beyond just testing AI. They're now rolling it out across their operations, says Salesforce.
Arundhati Bhattacharya, President and CEO, South Asia, sees big potential for digital and agentic AI here.
The company is also doubling down on local investment, with a new Bengaluru tower expected to come on stream sometime next calendar year.
Salesforce: India could lead agentic AI
Salesforce's approach mixes in-house innovation and smart acquisitions to boost its AI game, while keeping things secure.
Sectors like finance are already seeing faster workflows thanks to AI.
As automation takes over repetitive work, fresh jobs like "AI ethicist" and "prompt engineer" are popping up.
Rohan Kumar, President and Chief Platform and Engineering Officer, Salesforce, believes India's huge developer community could put the country among the leading markets for agentic innovation by 2030.