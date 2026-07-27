Salesforce launches Adamas Academia Centre and Vivekananda Hospital AI platform

At Adamas University, students will get hands-on experience with tools like Tableau and Agentforce 360, plus practical training, hackathons, certifications, and projects through Salesforce's Trailhead model.

Faculty are also getting upskilled to teach modern AI courses.

Over at Vivekananda Hospital, the new platform connects patient and doctor information using AI workflows (making things more efficient) and even supports QR code outreach for community health.

As Salesforce South Asia President and CEO Arundhati Bhattacharya put it, "strengthening India's AI talent ecosystem and supporting digital transformation in healthcare through AI, trusted data and connected platforms."