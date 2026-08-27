Salesforce raises 2027 forecasts to $46.4B stock jumps 7% after-hours
Business
Salesforce just raised its 2027 revenue and earnings forecasts, now expecting up to $46.4 billion in revenue and higher profits per share.
This upbeat news sent Salesforce's stock up 7% in after-hours trading, showing investors are excited about the company's future with AI.
Salesforce AI tools see huge demand
What is driving all this? Huge demand for Salesforce's AI-powered tools that help businesses automate sales, customer service, and marketing.
CEO Marc Benioff shared that its AI and data products are seeing "incredible demand," with recurring revenue close to $4 billion.
For companies looking to work smarter, Salesforce's tech is clearly catching on.