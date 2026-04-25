Salesforce to hire 1,000 graduates and interns for Futureforce AI Business Apr 25, 2026

Salesforce is opening its doors to 1,000 new graduates and interns through the Futureforce program, focusing on building cool AI tools like Agentforce and Headless360.

This move pushes back against the idea that AI will wipe out entry-level jobs: recent data even show more college graduates are getting hired and unemployment for young degree holders is dropping.