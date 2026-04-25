Salesforce to hire 1,000 graduates and interns for Futureforce AI
Business
Salesforce is opening its doors to 1,000 new graduates and interns through the Futureforce program, focusing on building cool AI tools like Agentforce and Headless360.
This move pushes back against the idea that AI will wipe out entry-level jobs: recent data even show more college graduates are getting hired and unemployment for young degree holders is dropping.
Apply to Salesforce via futureforce@salesforce.com
Applications are now open. If you're a recent graduate or intern eyeing a career in AI, you can apply by emailing futureforce@salesforce.com or messaging @salesforcejobs on social media.
After some earlier layoffs in marketing and data analytics, Salesforce is clearly putting its energy into growing fresh talent for its AI projects.