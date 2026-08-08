Salesforce's 4th round cuts 74 San Francisco jobs amid AI
Business
Salesforce is letting go of 74 employees in San Francisco, with layoffs starting October 5.
This marks the company's fourth round of cuts in less than a year, as it shifts focus toward integrating more AI into its operations.
Tech firms cut staff amid AI
Salesforce isn't alone: Google, Etsy, and TikTok's US teams have also trimmed staff recently as tech companies adjust to rapid AI changes.
Even with $11.1 billion in first-quarter revenue, Salesforce spent $80 million on restructuring.
CEO Marc Benioff says AI is driving these changes, slowing hiring and reshaping how tech companies build their teams.