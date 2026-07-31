Salil Parekh doubled Infosys revenue and raised digital to 60%
Salil Parekh has been leading Infosys since 2018, steering the company through some tough times.
Under his watch, Infosys doubled its revenue from $10 billion to $20 billion, landed more than $100 billion in big deals, and ramped up its digital business from just 20% to a solid 60%.
Salil Parekh backs Ashiss Kumar Dash
Parekh pushed Infosys into AI by teaming up with OpenAI, Anthropic, and Cognition.
He balanced rapid growth with strong cash flow and margins, calling AI services a huge $300 billion opportunity before retiring in March 2027.
For the leadership transition, he is backing Ashiss Kumar Dash (a company veteran) as his successor, saying Dash's experience will keep things steady.
Parekh is confident about Infosys's future thanks to its massive workforce and deep client ties, saying the leadership transition is a natural progression of the company's growth strategy.