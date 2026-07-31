Salil Parekh stepping down as Infosys CEO in March 2027
Business
Salil Parekh, who has been leading Infosys, will leave the company in March 2027.
He says he is leaving Infosys in a stronger position after helping the tech giant hit $20 billion in revenue and making big moves into AI.
Parekh sounds confident about Infosys's future, especially with all the groundwork laid for AI-driven growth.
Ashiss Kumar Das will lead Infosys
Ashiss Kumar Das will take over as CEO after Parekh steps down.
With Das at the helm and a clear focus on AI innovation, Infosys is aiming to keep its momentum going.
The leadership transition is expected to be smooth, and Parekh leaves behind a legacy of pushing Infosys into new tech frontiers.