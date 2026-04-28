Sam Altman accused by sister Annie as lawyers withdraw
Business
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and his sister Annie are in the middle of a tough legal fight, and things just got more complicated: Annie's lawyers have dropped her case.
Both law firms stepped away, saying there was an "unfortunate general breakdown in the attorney-client relationship" with Annie, so now she's searching for new legal help.
Sam Altman denies abuse sues $1
Annie has accused Sam of sexual abuse going back to when she was three.
Sam strongly denies it, pointing to her mental health struggles, and he's fired back with a defamation lawsuit (asking for just $1).
He says these claims hurt his reputation after he refused her financial requests.
The whole situation is still unfolding, with lots of eyes on what happens next.