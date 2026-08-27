Sam Altman and Jensen Huang attend Raleigh G-20 tech meeting
Big names in tech are gathering next week in Raleigh, North Carolina, for a tech-focused Group of 20 ministerial meeting, with officials expected to discuss AI and other emerging technologies.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang will be there in person, with Altman set for a "fireside chat" discussing what's next for AI.
Elon Musk (Tesla) and Dina Powell McCormick (Meta) are joining virtually, so it's definitely a star-studded lineup.
Officials to discuss AI and tech
This meeting is one of a series leading up to the big G-20 leaders' summit in Miami this December.
Officials from major economies will talk about how AI and new tech are shaping the world, and what needs to happen so everyone can keep up.
It's all about getting different perspectives on the future of technology and its impact globally.