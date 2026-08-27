Sam Altman and Jensen Huang attend Raleigh G-20 tech meeting

Big names in tech are gathering next week in Raleigh, North Carolina, for a tech-focused Group of 20 ministerial meeting, with officials expected to discuss AI and other emerging technologies.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang will be there in person, with Altman set for a "fireside chat" discussing what's next for AI.

Elon Musk (Tesla) and Dina Powell McCormick (Meta) are joining virtually, so it's definitely a star-studded lineup.