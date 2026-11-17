Sam Altman says AI future secure after Jensen Huang resignation
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman isn't too worried about the future of AI after NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang stepped down last week amid personal allegations.
At a recent event, Altman acknowledged how much Huang has done for AI but made it clear that the industry's momentum and huge demand will keep things moving forward.
Sam Altman cites $105B Ohio guarantee
Altman pointed out that NVIDIA remains a major force in AI, mentioning a guarantee of up to $105 billion for OpenAI's Ohio data center as proof.
Even with leadership changes, he says NVIDIA is stable and crucial to the field.
While some, like Elon Musk, want Huang back, Altman is confident that AI's growth won't slow down any time soon.