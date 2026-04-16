Sam Altman seeks dismissal, files defamation counterclaim against Annie Altman

Altman denies allegations, seeks $1 damages

Annie's lawsuit claims the abuse began when she was three and continued into adulthood, allegations Sam denies.

In his defamation claim, he is asking for just $1 in damages, saying he mainly wants to clear his name.

All this comes as Sam is also preparing for another high-profile court case: Elon Musk has sued OpenAI (and Sam) over claims the company strayed from its original mission, with that trial set for April 27.