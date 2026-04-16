Sam Altman seeks dismissal, files defamation counterclaim against Annie Altman
Sam Altman, who leads OpenAI, is asking a court to dismiss a lawsuit from his sister, Annie Altman, who accuses him of sexual abuse dating back to their childhood.
Sam says Missouri law only allows her to seek compensation for injury or illness from childhood abuse, not extra punitive damages.
He has also filed a defamation counterclaim against Annie for her public accusations on social media.
Altman denies allegations, seeks $1 damages
Annie's lawsuit claims the abuse began when she was three and continued into adulthood, allegations Sam denies.
In his defamation claim, he is asking for just $1 in damages, saying he mainly wants to clear his name.
All this comes as Sam is also preparing for another high-profile court case: Elon Musk has sued OpenAI (and Sam) over claims the company strayed from its original mission, with that trial set for April 27.