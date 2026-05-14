Sam Altman worth $4 billion despite owning no OpenAI shares

Altman's Helion and Stripe investments scrutinized

Altman's biggest bets are on Helion Energy ($1.7 billion), with OpenAI having signed a 2024 deal to buy future energy from it, and Stripe ($633 million), which handles financial software for OpenAI.

He also has stakes in Retro Biosciences (an anti-aging startup working with OpenAI), Cerebras, Humane, and Reddit (which he sold last year).

Musk's lead lawyer, Steven Molo, is questioning whether these investments create conflicts of interest.

Altman says he followed standard corporate recusal rules in these matters and didn't vote on deals involving his investments.

Now, regulators are taking a closer look at how OpenAI manages these potential conflicts as it heads toward an IPO.