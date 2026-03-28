Sam Altman's advice changed Aravind Srinivas's approach to AI work
Business
Aravind Srinivas, CEO of Perplexity AI, says a simple piece of advice from OpenAI's Sam Altman changed his whole approach to work.
Instead of just chasing his passion, Altman suggested he pursue what comes easy to you but is hard for others.
This shift helped Srinivas double down on his natural strengths in artificial intelligence.
Aravind Srinivas co-founded $9 billion Perplexity
Srinivas first realized his knack for AI at IIT Madras, winning a data science contest with no formal training, just curiosity and some scikit-learn tinkering.
After earning a Ph.D. at UC Berkeley and working at top AI labs like DeepMind and OpenAI, he co-founded Perplexity AI in 2022.
Now valued at $9 billion, the company's rise is proof that leaning into your unique skills can really pay off.