Sam Altman's advice changed Aravind Srinivas's approach to AI work

Aravind Srinivas co-founded $9 billion Perplexity

Srinivas first realized his knack for AI at IIT Madras, winning a data science contest with no formal training, just curiosity and some scikit-learn tinkering.

After earning a Ph.D. at UC Berkeley and working at top AI labs like DeepMind and OpenAI, he co-founded Perplexity AI in 2022.

Now valued at $9 billion, the company's rise is proof that leaning into your unique skills can really pay off.