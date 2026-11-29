Sam Liang turned English struggle into Otter.ai earning ₹930 cr
Sam Liang moved from China to the US and found English tough at first, but he turned that challenge into something big: he co-founded Otter.ai with Yun Fu in 2016.
Now, his AI-powered meeting transcription tool is a remote work staple, bringing in ₹930 crore a year.
During the pandemic, Otter.ai's revenue reportedly increased by 800% between 2019 and 2020.
Lecture recordings sparked Otter.ai's 40 million users
Liang's idea started with recording lectures to help himself learn English, a simple fix that sparked his startup journey.
Before Otter.ai, he worked at Cisco and Google, and even sold his previous company to Alibaba.
Today, more than 40 million people use Otter.ai worldwide. Despite all this success, Liang keeps things low-key: he prefers a smoothie inspired by Arnold Schwarzenegger's recipe and runs marathons for fun, proof that you can stay grounded while building something huge.