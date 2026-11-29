Sam Liang moved from China to the US and found English tough at first, but he turned that challenge into something big: he co-founded Otter.ai with Yun Fu in 2016.

Now, his AI-powered meeting transcription tool is a remote work staple, bringing in ₹930 crore a year.

During the pandemic, Otter.ai's revenue reportedly increased by 800% between 2019 and 2020.