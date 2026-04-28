Sam Sidhu used AI voice amid Customers Bank's automation push
Business
Customers Bank CEO Sam Sidhu had an AI-generated version of his own voice deliver Sidhu's prepared remarks during the bank's first-quarter earnings call.
It's all part of the bank's bigger push to bring more automation and efficiency into its daily work using artificial intelligence.
Customers Bank, OpenAI to automate banking
Customers Bank is teaming up with OpenAI to automate things like lending, onboarding, and payments, hoping to shrink loan approval times from weeks down to just days.
The plan is for AI agents to work around the clock, making banking smoother for customers and even creating new AI tools that other banks can use.